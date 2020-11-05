Chad L. Toney, 69, of Gloster, passed away Nov. 2, 2020.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Trent Moak will officiate. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Toney was born Sept. 15, 1951, the son of the late George and Julia Toney.
He is survived by three sisters, Georgia Lee Alexander, Ida Jean Reeves and Violet Huff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
