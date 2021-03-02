Sebie Cordell Lambert, 88, of Jayess, passed from this life and into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
Services were 3 p.m. Sunday at Divide Memorial Methodist Protestant Church in Monticello, with the Rev. Matthew Lambert officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Mr. Lambert was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Lawrence County, the son of Albert and Lillie Calhoun Lambert.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and earned his degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, after which he spent a career as an accountant in both the public and private sector.
He was a lifelong cattle farmer and enjoyed researching his family’s history and genealogy.
Mr. Lambert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He also was a loving brother and uncle who enjoyed family reunions, where he was able to connect and spend time with his extended family. He will be missed by his family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Joseph Lambert Jr.; and his siblings, Buford G. Lambert, Maurice Renfroe, Melva Faye Lambert, Murl Mahaffey, Albert E. Lambert Jr. and Pauline L.R. Alexander.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Herrington Lambert; a son, Joseph Lambert Sr. (Missie) of Rogers, Ark., and two daughters, Julia Lambert and Janice Lambert, both of Jayess; a brother, Donald D. Lambert of Sartinville; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to his caregivers and St. Luke’s Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Divide Memorial Methodist Protestant Church, 8 Divide Rd, Monticello, MS 39654 or Wesley Biblical Seminary, PO Box 9938, Jackson, MS 39286, or a charity of your choice.
Share condolences at www.wilsonfuneralhomemonticello.com.
