Shirley Brumfield, 64, of McComb died July 3, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Services are 2 p.m. today at Mars Hill Church of God in Christ with Elder Ray W. pittman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft Funeral Home in McComb is handling arrangements.
She was born April 20, 1955, in Pike County.
