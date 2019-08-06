Doris Dykes Lenoir, 95, of Magnolia, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 4, 2019.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit and continues there 10 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. Bro. Mike Morris will officiate. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Lenoir was born April 8, 1924, in Pike County to Henry Pearl Dykes and Hettie Bullock Dykes.
She was a dairy farmer until the death of her husband, Ralph Lenoir, in 1967. At that time she returned to school to complete her GED, nursing assistant certification and Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She worked as a nurse, lovingly caring for others until the age of 70.
She loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, and gardening fruits, vegetables and flowers and was known in the community as “The Tomato Lady.” Following many years of farm life, her love of animals continued and she received great joy in feeding the birds, hummingbirds and any stray dog or cat that wandered up to her doorstep.
Mrs. Lenoir was a devoted member of Unity Baptist Church in Magnolia. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Lenoir was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Lenoir; son, Ralph D. Lenoir; brothers, H.P. Dykes and Glen Dykes; and sister, Elsie Love.
Surviving her are her daughters, Patricia Louie (Dexter) of Moraga, Calif., Dianne Horton (Johnny) of Magnolia and Gaye Guzzardo of Independence, La.; sister, Velma Forman; grandchildren, Jaime, Randy, Jennifer, Elise, Katherine, J.J., Barbara, Rex, Elissa and Ryan; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; special caretakers Cutretta Hughes, Kimberly Jackson, Angela Jackson and Makayla Jackson; very special friend, Clayton Lampton; and “Prissy,” the dog she rescued.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Unity Baptist Church, PALS or a charity of your choice in her memory.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.