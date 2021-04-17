Matthew Santella, 62, of Gloster, passed away April 14, 2021, at his home with his wife Diane by him.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at 1 p.m. The Rev. Danny Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Santella was born Feb. 18, 1959, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He died due to post-COVID lung issues.
He was preceded in death by parents, Matthew Montour and Theresa Jasinsky; and adopted parents, John Santella and Audrey Santella.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cynthia Diane Santella; stepdaughter, Sandy Whittington Rushing and husband Tommy; granddaughters, Amber Rushing Longmire, Emily Rushing and Mollee Kayte Rushing; one grandson, Jake Rushing; 13 brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Pallbearers are Benjie Sanders, Benji Holland, Cole Whittington, Heath Thomas, Tyson Etheridge and Jerry McKey.
Honorary pallbearer is Sam Horne.
