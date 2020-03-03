Edgar Lewis Phelps, 72, of Tylertown, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dexter Pentecostal Church until services 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Guiding Light Pentecostal Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Terrell will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.