Glenn Allen Green, 73, of Summit, passed away July 6, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Services are 2 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, Summit. Bro. Dick Root will officiate. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Longino Cemetery in Philadelphia, Miss. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn was born April 20, 1947, in Philadelphia, to James Green and Edith Snow Green.
Glenn received his B.S. in education from Delta State University, an AA degree in police science, and was an honor graduate from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy in 1978.
He worked for 16 years with Farm Bureau Insurance Co. He served his country in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne.
Mr. Green was the captain and jail administrator for the Pike County Sheriff Department. He worked with the Pike County court system in all capacities. Glenn served with the State Troopers in Pike County for 12 years. He taught in the public school system for five years, serving as a coach, teacher and administrator, along with serving one year with the Adult Basic Education Program with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a special grandmother, Hattie Snow; and an infant son, Chad Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Green of Summit; a daughter, LaTonia Moak of Summit; two grandchildren, Rainey Alan Moak and Greenlie Carol Moak; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Pallbearers are Sheriff James Brumfield, Brad Bellipanni, Davis Haygood, Ray Walker, Brandi DeMoll, Anthony Brooks and Russell Spring.
