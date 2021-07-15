Leslie L. Varnado, 82, died July 10, 2021, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Osyka, with the Rev. Elton McEwen officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Varnado was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Pike County. He was the son of the late John Varnado and Freddie Mae Tate Varnado.
