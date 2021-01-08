Monroe McGhee, 80, of Magnolia, died Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 1 p.m. at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. James Banks officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Church Cemetery.
Mr. McGhee was born March 9, 1940, in Magnolia to Lucious and Ruth McGhee.
He was the owner of McGhee Trucking Co.
Mr. McGhee was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine McGhee; a son, Gregory Jones; a great-grandson, TiMaris Nichols; a sister, Viola M. Christian; and a brother, Jewell McGhee.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Tony Williams and Darrell McGhee; a daughter, Monique Bryant; two brothers, James (Jane) McGhee and L.C. McGhee and his companion, JoAnn McKnight; a sister-in-law, Ethel McGhee; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
