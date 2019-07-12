Charlene Boyd Gibson, 89, of Jayess passed away July 7, 2019 at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until a memorial service at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Ms. Charlene was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Enon, and was the daughter of Victor Perry Boyd and Jonnie Wallace Boyd.
She attended McComb Gospel Assembly. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family, loved to cook and was known especially for her homemade biscuits.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John William Gibson; one son, William Arthur Gibson; one daughter, Judy Lewis; two brothers, Vonque Boyd and Jim Boyd; and two sisters, Sharon Boyd and Veta Nell Bates.
She is survived by two sons, John Gibson and Melanie of Byram, and Ricky Gibson and Frances of Longview, Texas; three daughters, Elsie Mason of Clinton, Shirley Stewart of Pearl and Kathy Wick of Biloxi; one brother, Rocky Boyd; six sisters, Alma Boyd, Mary “Meg” Phillips, Voncille Williams, Helen Alexander, Gracie Herring and Annie Reid; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
