Virgil Stanley Sterling, 77, went to be with the Lord July 13, 2021.
He was born Oct. 9, 1943, at home in Amite County to Virgil Lee and Willie Rae Sterlng.
He was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver, and a member of Macedonia United Methodist church.
Stan loved people and his family, and loved to laugh and cut up.
He spent his last years reading his Bible daily, watching “Through the Bible” with Les Feldick, and watching Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Shirley Sterling, who he anxiously awaited reunion with in heaven; his beloved son, Larry Wayne Sterling; his brother, Bruce Sterling; and nephew, Don Sterling.
He is survived by his children, Kenny Sterling and wife Cindy, Beverly Sterling Donaldson and usband Michael, and Terry Sterling and wife Kathy; 11 grandchildren, nine grandchildren; his brothers, Gerald, Dale and Harold Sterling; and sister, Sherry Sterling Honea.
