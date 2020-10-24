Gordon Edwards Sr., 61, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, in Sugar Land, Texas.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, until homegoing service at 11 at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home Chapel, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas. Dr. Christopher Hoft will officiate. Burial will be 11 a.m Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Gloster. Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster is handling local arrangements.
Mr. Edwards was born Sept. 12, 1959, to George and Dorothy Edwards.
Gordon was born in New Orleans and raised in Gloster. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and served as superintendent of Sunday school at Gloster First Baptist Church.
Gordon was a quiet child, always reading and thinking by himself. Gordon, always lean and mean, played linebacker for the Hornets. A fond memory of one of his sisters was all the times they played football together.
He graduated from Amite County Training School in 1977 as salutatorian of his class. Gordon graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1981 with a B.S. in computer science. He used his talent for computer networking at several companies.
After fighting for several years, Gordon concluded his extraordinary battle with cancer on Oct. 18. Gordon’s doctor proclaimed that he outlived all expectations.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Percy Edwards and Kardel Edwards.
He is survived by his sons, Gordon II and Michael Anthony; daughter, Maya Terese; a grandson, Gordon Edwards III; brothers, George Jr. (DeBra), Joseph (Barbara); and sisters, Dorothy (Dennis) Cox and Theresa (Robert) Jackson.
Pallbearers will be George Edwards Jr., Joseph Edwards, Dennis Cox, Gordon Edwards II and Michael Anthony Edwards.
