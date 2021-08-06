Clarence Brown, 72, of Jackson, La., died Aug. 1, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Brown Family Cemetery on Smithburg Road, Osyka. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Brown was born July 20, 1949, in Walthall County. He was the son of the late Joe Brown, and the late Willie Dean Brock Brown.
