Martha Mary Belle Boyd Blailock, 92, of McComb, passed away peacefully at her home and entered Heaven’s gates on June 28, 2021.
One thing she always said a lot in her final years and days was, “I love the Lord.”
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at New Heights Baptist Church in Summit with Bro. Rick Kennedy officiating. There will not be a graveside service. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to Covid-19 and the variant, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at the service.
Mary was born Feb. 25, 1929, in McComb and was the daughter of John Boyd and Mary Elizabeth Felder Quin Boyd.
She was a Godly, Christian woman and lovingly served the Lord all her life. She was a devoted member of New Heights Baptist Church for more than 50 years, actively attending all church services and prayer meetings. She also served on the finance committee for several years.
Mary liked to meet people and establish friendships with them. She also liked to do things for people to brighten their day.
Mary dearly loved her husband of 67 years and loved her children, church family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary, an educator at heart, retired in May 1992 with 26½ years of service to the McComb Public School District. In 1950, she was issued an Elementary Permanent Professional License by the state of Mississippi in the elementary public school system. Mary obtained a Master of Arts degree in elementary education with a minor in special education from Southeastern Louisiana University.
For about 12 years, Mary traveled extensively with her husband, Jack, while he was in the U.S. Navy, teaching in the states and abroad. Some of the places she taught included Florida; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Rhode Island, Bermuda and Texas.
Mary graduated from Jones High School in 1946 as valedictorian.
Some of her other awards include: school letter in basketball in 1944 from Jones Consolidated High School, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Commercial Designing Course Certificate from Art Instruction Inc. in 1953, Certificate of Proficiency in Contracting and Building from American School in Chicago in 1964. Mary was also a member of the National Education Sorority Kappa Delta Epsilon in 1950.
For more than 50 years, Mary was involved in doing one of her favorite interests — artwork. She taught art at home and in the local schools. Her artwork has been displayed at the local libraries and banks on more than one occasion.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her parents; a daughter, Lisa Blailock Creel; and two brothers, Leon and Victor Boyd.
She is survived by a daughter, Shari Belle Blailock of McComb. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, their children and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Knighton, Jerry Moore, Hoyt Beard, Glen Kemp, Tommy Wells and Lane Ball.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Heights Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 649, Summit, MS 39666.
