Ray Lee, 80, of Jayess, died March 25, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. today at Powell’s Grove United Pentecostal Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lee was born July 12, 1939, to the late Robert E. Lee and Louis Beaube Lee.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during peacetime between 1958-1964. He loved gardening, construction projects and most recently truck driving. He founded SDL Enterprises, Inc., the family trucking business. He worked in many professions during his lifetime including civil service, landscaping, dairy manager, convenience store owner, construction, and he was truly a jack of all trades.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Zeda L. Wade (Darrell); a son-in-law, Michael L. Smith; a grandson, Nathan Allen Johnson; and a niece, Terri Wade.
Mr. Lee’s pride and joy was his family and grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Helen P. Lee; daughters, Shelia Lee-Smith, Stacey L. Hodges (Charlie), Stephanie L. Johnson (Allen), Sandra L. Keen (Chris); son, Robert E. Lee (Debbie); nine grandchildren, Whitney Smith, Michael R. Smith (Alyssa), Chase Hodges, Raley Keen, Morgan Keen, Cayden Johnson, Ciera Byrd, Kayla Graves (Jonathan) and Lindsey Johnson; one great-grandchild, MacKennah Graves; his beloved cousins, Paul and Betty Lee Odom, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Lee’s honor to the American Lung Association.
