Barbara Mabry, 72, of Liberty passed away April 23, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday in the Wroten Carraway Cemetery in Smithdale. Bro. Justin Caples and Bro. Martin Hayden will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Barbara was born Sept. 19, 1948, in McComb to Robert “Coot” Wroten and Eloise Steele Wroten. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Barbara worked for several years as a secretary for T.F. Badon in Liberty, and was a co-owner of Reynolds Florist for several years. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her spouse, Jesse Pepper Mabry of Liberty; her sons and daughters-in-law, Brad Wooley and Kimberly of Smithdale and Mike Bardwell and Shawn of Prairieville, La.; grandchildren, Seth Wooley of Meadville, Tyler and Sydni Wooley of Smithdale, and Jade Gautreaux (Vance) of Saint Amant, La.; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Bryden Wooley and Corbin and Cambry Gautreaux; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Brad Wooley, Tyler Wooley, Seth Wooley, Tim Wroten, Greg Wroten, David Steele, Chris Toler and Mike Bardwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara Mabry’s name to the Liberty Baptist Church Youth Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.