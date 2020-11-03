Charles McNeely Berryhill, 67, of Progress died Oct. 30, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 2 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home, 1109 Bene St., Franklinton, La., with the Rev. Dan Pardue and the Rev. Brock Burch officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Temple Baptist Church Cemetery near Franklinton.
Mr. Berryhill was a native of Natchez, but spent most of his life near Progress.
Charley was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in Okinawa, earning the National Defense and Sharpshooter medals, and was always proud of his committed service to his country. That great patriotism continued for the rest of his life, as he was civic-minded and always encouraged his family and others to vote at each opportunity.
He was retired as a rig manager after 42 years with Noble Drilling, which led him to job sites in Africa, South America and many other destinations around the world.
Charley loved being in the outdoors and he spent much of his free time walking in the woods and working hard clearing brush and mowing his property. He enjoyed coon hunting and had a special place in his heart for his pet bulldogs.
Charley was also a member of his local Masonic Lodge, and he will be forever missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Berryhill and Mary Louise Schepers Berryhill; brother, Jimmy Berryhill; son-in-law, Joshua Adams; and father-in-law, William “Captain Bill” Sprehe.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Sprehe Berryhill of Progress; children and spouses, Scott and Shannon Berryhill of Osyka, Wayne and Anna Berryhill of Smithdale, Allen Bell and Kristen Adams, both of Magnolia, Jeffery and Emily Bell of Progress, William and Brittney Bell of Franklinton; grandchildren, John David Berryhill, Alexis Berryhill, Drew Berryhill, Bethany Berryhill, Nicole Brent and her husband Dillon Brent, Braxton Adams, Logan Bell, Landon Bell, Garrett Bell, Dawson Bell, Gavin Bell and Allison Bell; great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Brent; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Clyde and Mary Lou Berryhill of Morgan City, La., Ralph Berryhill of Progress, and David and Carrol Winans; sister, Audrey McCrory of New York; mother-in-law. Edna Sprehe of Franklinton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lorraine Berryhill, Robert and Lisa Sprehe, Theresa Stohlton, Karen and Jeff Montegut; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Scott Berryhill, Wayne Berryhill, Jeffery Bell, William Bell, Braxton Adams, Logan Bell, Dawson Bell and Chad Barron.
