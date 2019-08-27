Mr. Ralph D. Prestridge, 87, of Bogue Chitto passed from this life Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, MS, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Jim Bradford will officiate the services. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on April 13, 1932, in Bogue Chitto to Ralph Sr. and Myrtle Herring Prestridge. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church; worked for many years as a carman for ICRR; and enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, deer hunting, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife of 61 years, Ida Moak Prestridge; a sister, Doris Russell; a brother, Larry Prestridge; and one infant child, Grace Prestridge.
Survivors are his children, Sandra Prestridge Brumfield and husband Roger, Gary Prestridge and wife Barbara, and Gill Prestridge; grandchildren, Lyle Brumfield, Corey Prestridge, Lacey Brumfield, and Theron Prestridge; great-grandchildren, Nick Brumfield, Alex Brumfield, Lexi Prestridge, Adalyn Prestridge, and Grayson Prestridge; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Lyle Brumfield, Corey Prestridge, Theron Prestridge, Nick Brumfield, Alex Brumfield, and George Gore. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Wallace and Tommy Busby.
To share condolences please visit www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
