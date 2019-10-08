Wendell Harrell Ott, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away Sept. 24, 2019, after a battle with bone marrow cancer fought with courage and grace.
A private graveside service was held Saturday at Osyka Cemetery in Osyka, where Wendell’s parents and several generations of his ancestors are interred. A celebration of life service will be held at New Garden Friends Meeting in Greensboro at 10 a.m. Nov. 23. Wendell and his wife Phyllis were members of this Quaker meeting. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wendell was born on his family’s farm near Osyka to Clifford Davis Ott and Hortense Harrell Ott.
He graduated from Osyka High School and went on to obtain a B.S. degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, an MSW degree from Tulane University and his J.D. degree, with honors, from the University of North Carolina School of Law. In law school he served as the managing editor of the NC Law Review.
While still in high school, Wendell joined the Army National Guard and served eight years (in Mississippi and Idaho), after which he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
In his undergraduate years, he worked for three summers for the U.S Forest Service in the St. Joe National Forest in northern Idaho and developed a lifelong love of the Northwest and fly fishing in remote wilderness areas.
After college, he worked for three years for the Idaho Welfare Department, including two years as welfare director in two counties. This experience produced an understanding of the causes and consequences of poverty that influenced the remainder of his life. During his time as county welfare director he made friendships, which enriched his life over the subsequent decades.
Wendell met his wife Phyllis at Tulane University, where they both earned MSW degrees and worked for two more years. Drawn back out West, he accepted an assistant professor position with the social work program at Colorado State University in 1969.
Their son Michael was born in Fort Collins the following year. After three years in Colorado, Wendell decided to pursue a law degree. He attended UNC Law School in Chapel Hill, N.C. There he made another group of lasting friendships, including camping and fly fishing buddies with whom he had many memorable experiences both in North Carolina and out West.
After law school, Wendell secured employment with a Greensboro law firm in 1976 and developed, in part based on his pre-law experiences, a specialty practice representing nonprofit hospitals in their dealings with payors. This eventually led to Wendell and his colleagues forming a firm (Ott Cone & Redpath, PA) devoted exclusively to health law practice.
Wendell was widely recognized as a leading health lawyer in North Carolina. He was committed to and proud of his practice, and particularly proud of his contributions to the financial ability of his hospital clients to provide safety-net services to uninsured and low-income patients. He retired in 2014.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister, Carol Ott Zarich (Joe).
Surviving are his beloved wife, Phyllis, of 53 years; his son, Michael C. Ott; daughter-in-law, Erika Fritz Ott; three wonderful grandsons, David, Jonathan and Zachary; and his siblings, William T. Ott, Clifford D. Ott Jr. (Marti), Steve E. Ott (Maureen), C. Phillip Ott, Linda Ott Wall (Charles), Cherie Ott Johanson (Paul) and Fleet James Ott (Maria).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Share condolences at www.caringbridge.org/public/wendellott.
