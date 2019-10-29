Fred Lee Hastings Sr., 77, of Gloster passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at Liberty Community Living Center in Liberty.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at 11. Rev. Reggie Foreman. will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery.
He was born March 22, 1942, the son of Clarence Irvin Hastings and Alma Perry Hastings.
Mr. Fred worked as a painter and dry wall finisher most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Irene Hughes Hastings; two brothers, Jack Hastings and Mack Hastings; and one sister, Hazel Ital.
He is survived by two sons, Russell Irvin Hastings and Brandi, and Fred Lee Hastings Jr. and Tammy; one daughter, Dorothy Ann White and Chris; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Hastings and Donald Hastings; and two sisters, Lois Gonzales and Annie Mae Hansford.
