Lillian Eugene Buchanan Tobias, 99, retired educator of McComb, passed peacefully into the Lord’s arms on Oct. 18, 2019, at the home of her eldest son. She had courageously battled a lengthy illness for the past five years and was under regular hospice care.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Chapel in McComb, with homegoing celebration there at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in the Burglund community.
Mrs. Tobias was born Dec. 24, 1919, in McComb, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Buchanan. Her birth certificate, from that era, erroneously listed her birth for Jan. 1, 1920. The severe illness of her birth mother led Mr. and Mrs. Archie Pickett to adopt her at age 4.
Lillian Eugene was married to the late Willie L. Tobias Sr. on Sept. 2, 1942, for 58 years. They lived in New York City and in Clarksdale at Coahoma Junior College before returning to McComb in 1963.
Lillian united with Flowery Mount Baptist Church in McComb at an early age and later joined Abyssinia Baptist Church, pastored by the late Rev. Adam Clayton Powell in the Manhattan Borough of New York City. She joined Clarksdale United Methodist Church when relocating to work at Coahoma Junior College. Upon her eventful return to McComb, she united with her late husband at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities with a cheerful heart and benevolent spirit.
She graduated as valedictorian from South McComb High School in 1938. She was a 1944 honor graduate from Jackson College with a Teacher Training Diploma and a B.S. in education. She later received a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University in 1952. She received a Certificate of Advanced Study (Specialist) from Columbia in curriculum and early childhood education. Mrs. Tobias engaged in further study and received professional certifications from Rust College, the University of Alabama, Jackson State University and the University of Mississippi.
Mrs. Tobias received numerous civic and professional citations and served in several local, county and state-level advisory and administrative positions. Her experiences ranged from New York City to the State of Mississippi; from elementary teacher, elementary principal, junior and senior college instructor, Head Start teacher, Adult Basic Education coordinator, and to board official for the Pike County Teachers’ Federal Credit Union. She was most proud, however, of her service here in the McComb city schools from 1963 to 1983.
Mrs. Tobias was preceded in death by her birth parents and adoptive parents; her sister, Rosalie Pickett; her loving husband, W.L. Tobias Sr.; her youngest son, Geoffrey Keith Tobias; a granddaughter, Shateeka Leeniece Tobias; and two sisters-in-law, Marva Reed and Dr. Bessye Lee Tobias-Turner.
Survivors include her eldest son, Dr. W.L. “Bill” Tobias Jr. and precious daughter-in-law Shirley; a grandson, Willie L. “Trey” Tobias III of McComb; three granddaughters, Lori C. Tobias of Winston-Salem, N.C., Nicole M. Tobias Weddle (Shamek) of Memphis, and Janelle M. Tobias Gonzalez (Alex) of Raleigh, N.C.; her niece, Rosalind McDowell (Mickell) and nephew, Barrett Lance Pickett, both of McComb; three great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter; and several relatives, special former colleagues, friends and former students.
Active pallbearers and flower ladies will be members of the Higgins High School Classes 1964-1968, former students. Honorary pallbearers are former PCTFCU board members, grandchildren, relatives and cohorts.
Send condolences to peoples684@bellsouth.net.
