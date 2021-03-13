Bonnie Lynn Sartin, 85, of Flowood went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2021.
“I have fought a good fight, I have kept the course, and I have kept the faith.” — II Timothy 4:7
Visitation is 10 a.m. Tuesday until services at noon at Flowood Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Pricedale. Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bonnie was born Jan. 28, 1936, at Pricedale to Freddie H. Alexander and Willie Marie Boyd Alexander.
She grew up in Pricedale and graduated from Carter’s Creek High School. She attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College in Summit.
Bonnie was the office manager for Larue Boyd Electric for a number of years and oversaw the operation of the Sartin and Associates business, which she and her husband operated for over 40 years. Her family moved to New Orleans when her husband became an airline pilot and she attended cosmetology school, graduating top of her class.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Sartin Propst of the Reservoir community; parents; sister, Geraldine Boyd of Prairieville, La.; and brother, Glendon Alexander of Pricedale.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby L. Sartin of Flowood; son-in-law, Mark Propst of the Reservoir community; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bonnie’s greatest accomplishment was when she accepted her Lord Jesus Christ as her personal eternal Savior.
wrightferguson.com
