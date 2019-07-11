Herman Toler, 63, of Jayess died July 4, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. Services are noon Sunday at Salem Baptist Church, Jayess, with Bishop Desean Toler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Toler was born Oct. 14, 1955, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
