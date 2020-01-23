Patricia Prestridge Freeman, 67, of McComb, passed peacefully away on Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will continue 9 a.m. Friday at Episcopal Church of the Mediator Redeemer in McComb until services at 10. The Rev. Victor McInnis will officiate, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Freeman was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Magnolia, to the late Hewitt and Mildred Alford Prestridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bill; and two sisters, Francis and Katie (Bob).
She is survived by her loving spouse of 39 years, Ralph Freeman; one son, James; one grandson, Brodie; a special niece, Wanda; two special friends, Casey and Andrew; and a lifelong friend, Mavis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Freeman’s name to Episcopal Church of the Mediator-Redeemer, P.O. Box 1001, McComb, MS 39648.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.