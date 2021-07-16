William “Al” Bowman, 54, of Tylertown passed away at University Medical Center in Jackson on July 13, 2021.
Visitation is 5 to 9 tonight at Capps Funeral Home and 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 with Bro. Buddy Day officiating. Burial is in Tylertown Cemetery II.
Mr. Bowman was born July 14, 1966, in Tylertown to the late Margie and Charlie Bowman.
