Shellia Sandifer, 57, of Tylertown died Dec. 7, 2019, at Walthall General Hospital.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Thursday until service at 11 at Holy Temple Ministries with Rev. Gladys Sandifer-Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown City Cemetery.
She was born August 5, 1962, in Tylertown.
Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
