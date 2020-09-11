James Timothy “Timmy” Barron, 71, of the Thompson community, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Thompson Baptist Church in Smithdale with Bro. Jim Bradford officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Timmy was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Pike County. He was the son of James Earl Barron and Dorothy Laird Barron.
Timmy was a resident of McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the last three months. He was a member of Thompson Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father; one grandson, J.B. Townsend; and his grandparents, Tim and Ruby Barron.
He is survived by his mother; his wife of 46 years, Jean Barron of Smithdale; one daughter, Tammy Jean B. Townsend and Anthony of Smithdale; one granddaughter, Jaci Townsend, the apple of his eye; one brother, Bobby Barron; and a host of other relatives, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Townsend, Trent Barron, Ricky Lewis, Keith Dunnam, Boyd Dunnam, Larry Wallace, Morris James Barron and Bobby Barron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Timmy Barron’s name to the Thompson Baptist Church building fund or to the charity of your choice.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
