Raleigh A. Casey Jr., 61, of Pearl River, La., died July 25, 2019, at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell La., following a brief illness.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. today at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Poplarville under the direction of Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
He was born March 16, 1958, in Atmore, Ala.
