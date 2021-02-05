Kenneth Mitchell “Mitch” Godwin, 56, of Summit passed away Feb. 2, 2021, in Summit.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb with visitation again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until services at 2 at the funeral home. The Rev. James Twiner will officiate and burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in Smithdale. Please follow Covid rules of masks and social distancing.
Mitch was born in Lake Tahoe, Calif., on March 19, 1964, to Kenneth Byrd Godwin and Clara Ann Melton Van Norman.
Mitch was a boilermaker and a member of Felder United Methodist Church. He was a wonderful and loving husband and son. He enjoyed golf, cooking, the outdoors and building things. He touched many lives and was loved by many people. He will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Felder Godwin; his mother and stepfather, Kenneth VanNorman; a step-mother, Jennie Lynn Godwin; one sister, Alisa Dale and husband Randy; one niece, two nephews, one great-niece and two great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Carruth, Craig Smith, Greg Fortenberry, Chuck Corbin and Justin Stoll.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your favorite charity.
