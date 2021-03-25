Clarence Ellzey, 77, of Tylertown, died March 12, 2021, at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday until services at 3 at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown. Bro. Joseph Ellzey Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Pink Craft Cemetery.
Mr. Ellzey was born June 16, 1943.
