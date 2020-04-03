Mitchel Lee Case, 72, of Summit passed away April 1, 2020, at Southwest Regional Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 16, 1947, to the late Memphis Case and Adie Case.
Mr. Case served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, also an avid hunter and fisherman, animal lover and a loving and devoted grandfather, husband and father.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Moak Case; daughters, Deanna and husband John Mickle of Florence, Mollie and husband Lamar Greer of Jayess, and Amanda and husband Dayton Dodge of Vidalia; four grandchildren, Lauren Mickle, Vivien Morsi, Bailey Mickle and Memphis Dodge; and three great-grandchildren.
