Phyllis Marie Jones Martin McEwen, 65, of D’Iberville and formerly of McComb, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Navilla Baptist Church and will continue there Friday from noon until services at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Trent Bilbo will officiate. Burial will be in Navilla Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Mendenhall to Hershel F. Jones Sr. and Jimmie Lou McKenzie Jones.
She graduated from North Pike High School and was a homemaker. Phyllis enjoyed life, spending time sewing, playing cards and time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Luann Bush and Brenda Reeves; a brother, Aubrey Jones Sr.; and her first husband, Glenn Martin.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Durham and Jack of D’Iberville and Pamela Martin of Magnolia; grandchildren, Blake Boyd and Erin of Hazelhurst, Frank Durham and Kayla Durham and boyfriend Cody Saucier, all of D’Iberville, and Konner McMillan of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Olivia Rae Martin and soon-to-be-born Blakelynn Boyd; a sister, Betty Baize of Kentucky; two brothers, Hershel F. Jones Jr. and Marion (Buster) Jones and wife DeeDee, all of McComb; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jack Durham, Benjamin Jones, AJ Jones, Shannon Spring, Steven Williams and Greg White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Jones, Jermey Jones, Willard Herschel Jones, Nathan Jones, Daniel Martin, Joshua Lang and Randy Wall.
