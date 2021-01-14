Horace Barnes, 80, of McComb, passed peacefully on Jan. 8, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Private services will be held Friday, with burial at Natchez National Cemetery. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Barnes was born May 27, 1940, in Magnolia.
He was retired from the U.S. Air Force.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Gloria J. Barnes. To this 62-year union, seven children were born.
He was preceded in death by two children.
Left to celebrate his life are five children, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
