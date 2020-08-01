Judy Moore, 75, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, La., 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue 9 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Tickfaw, La., until services at 11. Bro. Larry Kropog will officiate and a graveside service will follow at Cothern Cemetery in Jayess at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Moore was a native of Mississippi and a resident of Tickfaw.
Judy was a proud member of First Baptist Church, Tickfaw. She was a hard worker who dedicated 28 years at Elmer’s Candy Factory.
Judy absolutely adored her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by all those she loved. Her greatest blessing in life was being “Maw Maw Judy” to all of her grandbabies. Judy was an exceptional wife, outstanding mother and one-of-a-kind grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hillery Moore Sr.; parents, Julius Leake and Lola Cothern; brother, Sonny Leake Jr.; sister, Johnnie Ann Brister; and great-grandson, Abel Cantrell.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Cissy Cantrell (Mike), Connie Valure and Sabrina Wrinkles; son, Hillery Moore Jr. (Susan); stepfather, Charles Ray Cothern; brothers, Dwain Leake and Dudley Leake; grandchildren, Mike Cantrell Jr., Matthew Cantrell (Rebecca), Aaron Cantrell, Bridget Valure, Bradley Reid, Hailey Reid, Alyson Wrinkles, Chad Moore, Brandon Moore and Timothy Moore; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Cantrell, Leif Cantrell, Damien Moore and Evelyn Moore.
