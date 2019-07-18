Gary Cotton Jr., 32, of Magnolia died July 14, 2019, in McComb in an automobile accident.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at East McComb Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Hilton Harrell officiating. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery, Mount Canaan community.
Mr. Cotton was born Sept. 18, 1986, in Pike County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
