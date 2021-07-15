Bro. Clennel Brown, 67, of Tylertown, stepped out of this earthly life and into eternal life on July 9, 2021.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. at Southwest Event Center, Tylertown. Burial will be in Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Tylertown. The Rev. Terry Thomas will officiate. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Bro. Brown was born Sept. 25, 1953, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.