Rev. Edgar Lewis Phelps, 72, of Tylertown passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dexter Pentecostal Church until services there at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Guiding Light Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Terrell will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Phelps was born May 15, 1947, in Pike County. He was the son of Ernest R. Phelps and Zellie Jenkins Phelps.
Edgar was a loving father who cherished his children. He taught them about loving God and always putting him first in everything that they did. He was always trying to help someone that was in need, by buying them shoes, clothing, groceries, just whatever he knew they needed.
He worked in the Food Chain grocery stores as management for many years and once again he would give people jobs when no one else would give them a chance. He always looked at what these people could be with someone giving them a chance. After leaving grocery store management, he started his own lawn care business until his health would not allow. It’s with heavy hearts we said our goodbyes to him Feb. 29 around 10:45. He will surely be missed by his children and grandchildren, and many many others. He served in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
Mr. Phelps was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Billy Phelps, Earl Phelps, Michael Phelps, and Mearl Phelps; his sisters, Dorothy Ready, Rosie Lee Mote, Patricia Jasper, Carolyn Brown and Rena May Dreeszen.
Survivors include two daughters, Charlotte Cox and Shannon Terrell and husband Arkin, all of Foxworth; one son, Stacy Phelps and wife Chrystal of Jayess; two brothers, Obie Phelps and wife Brenda of Magnolia and Robert Phelps and wife Faye of Foxworth; 10 grandchildren, Jacob Phelps, Garrett Phelps, Staclyn Phelps, Blake Cox and wife Zoe, Kelsey Cox, Chelsey Cox, Karmon Terrell, Karla Terrell, Kamey Terrell and Karsyn Terrell; one great-grandchild, Zavanna Jensen; and numerous family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Phelps, Garrett Phelps, Blake Cox, Tommy Rodriguez, Gregory Phelps and Bryan Terrell.
Honorary pallbearer will be Staclyn Phelps.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.