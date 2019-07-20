Edna McGowan, 73, of Columbia, died July 17, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg following a lengthy illness.
Visitation is noon Tuesday at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Jayess until services there at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Loretta Haley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemtery under the direction of Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
She was born July 21, 1945, in Walthall County.
