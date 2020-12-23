Mitchell Seaberry, 69, of Centreville passed away at Field Health System on Dec. 21, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at Mount Olive Baptist Church with the Rev. Percy Perkins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. The family requests that visitors wear masks and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Seaberry was born July 5, 1951, to Albert and Elnora Seaberry.
He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, the NRA and Gaulden Six Point Hunting Club. Mitchell loved raising cows, riding horses, watching old westerns and the rodeo on TV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Arie L. Chapman; and his brother, Eddie Seaberry.
He leaves behind sisters, Mildred Causey Elmo (James), Joyce LoBrano, Annie Cannon and Lillian S. Russ (Jerry); a brother, Albert Seaberry Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Chapman Jr., Carlos Lee, Shedrick LoBrano Sr., Shedrick LoBrano Jr., Jerry Russ Jr. and Brian Russ.
Honorary pallbearers include Johnny Banks, Harry Cater, James Lee, Louis Gaulden Jr., Charlie Floyd and Jack LoBrano.
