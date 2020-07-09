Marilyn Warren, 67, of Magnolia, died June 30, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb until services there at noon with Pastor Gary Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Church Cemetery, Magnolia.
She was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Pike County.
