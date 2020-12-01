Wylene E. Parker, 91, a long-time resident of McComb, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
There will be private services for family of Parker.
Wylene was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Fayette to Sheldon H. and Lula Cain Emanuel.
Wylene was a loving wife, diligent mother, efficient homemaker, and an artist in many media, including knitting, crochet, macrame, pottery, quilting, drawing, and painting.
She enjoyed nurturing her family through her cooking and she loved collecting and sharing recipes. Her houseplants thrived, she enjoyed cultivating beautiful African violets, and she even dabbled in bonsai.
Wylene was blessed with a large, loving family, where she flourished with children springing up around the table like olive shoots as in Psalm 128:3.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Claude Parker; her parents; her brother, Percy Emanuel; and her beloved daughters-in-law Kathy Parker and Lucy Parker.
Wylene is survived by her five sons, Joe, Gene, Glenn (Ginny), Benton Clay (Colette), and Patrick (Elise); 15 grandchildren, Maggie Ingram (Brad), Dan Parker (Ashton), Emily Ellis (Alex), Jake Parker, Ben Parker (Jennifer), Katherine Ann Bell (Peyton), Sarah Elizabeth Schneider (Doug), Meredith Virginia Jordan (John), Miriam Paige Kleine-Kracht (Paul) and Benton Clay Parker Jr., Lane Whittington Parker, Patrick Knox Parker, Nathan Quin Parker, Ellen Elise Parker, and Honora Cady Parker; as well as eight great-grandchildren
Pallbearers are grandsons, Dan Parker, Jake Parker, Ben Parker, Benton Clay Parker, Whit Parker, Knox Parker, and Quin Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church of Summit.
