Earnest Wayne McCallister, a lifelong resident of Gloster, passed away Dec. 8, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. The Rev. Greg Beaty will officiate. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Due to Covid-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
Wayne attended Gloster High School, was a U.S. Army war veteran serving in Vietnam, and worked at Shaw Sunland Fabricators in Walker, La., for many years.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, H.C McCallister; mother, Christine Thomas McCallister; wife, Myrtle Frances McKlemurry McCallister; two sisters, Cynthia McCallister and Theresa McCallister Brazell; and one brother, Roy “Junior” McCallister.
Wayne is survived by one daughter, Melissa Thomas McKey and husband Phillip of Gloster; one granddaughter, Rachel McKey; three sisters, Rosemary McCallister Acosta of Greenwell Springs, La., Nancy Barber Guevara and husband Marcos of Woodbridge, Va., and Dianne Schulin and husband Mike of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Harvey McCallister and wife Donna of Walker and Billy McCallister and wife Roxanna of Holden, La.; and stepmother, Evelyn McCallister of Denham Springs, La.
