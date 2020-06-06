Billie Felder Cook went home to her Lord on June 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday at Felder’s Campground Cemetery.
She was born in Rankin County to William J. Graves and Eliza Jackson Graves on Aug. 30, 1926. While at Puckett High School, she enjoyed playing on the basketball team.
In 1947, Billie married Hugh Walter Felder and together they had four daughters and a happy life until his death at age 55. In 1989, she married Buford C. Cook, who died in 2012.
A consummate homemaker, Billie was an excellent cook who liked trying new recipes and entertaining friends. In her home all were welcome at her table for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Her skills of sewing were shared for decades with countless family and friends. A talented lady, she played multiple musical instruments, sang, and was a faithful member of the Central Baptist Church choir.
When her daughters were older, Billie attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College and received her degree in nursing. She worked at the McComb City Hospital, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, and when Dr. Victor Walsh opened his dental practice, she became his assistant — a job she held until retirement.
In her family’s eyes Billie (aka Mother, Mama, Mimi) was the gold standard! She knew her Bible and recited from memory the promises of John 14 shortly before her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, six sisters, and two precious grandchildren, Drew Harrington and Andrea Tynes.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeanee Felder Shell (Jon), Connie Felder Seay, Fran Felder Tynes (Roy) and Lynn Felder Harrington (Mac); grandchildren, Holly Shell Chenette (Mark), Tony Shell (Cindy), Kelly Waller Jacobsen (Eric), Korbi Waller McQueary, Luke Harrington (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Tyler Shell, Sydney Shell, McKenna Chenette, Belle Chenette, Jordan McQueary (Mandy), Jason McQueary, Jana Jacobsen, Ben Jacobsen, Kenadie Harrington and Andrew Harrington; a great-great-grandchild, Matthew McQueary; step-grandchildren, Mitchell Peavy (Wendy) and Holly Peavy Percy; two step-great-grandchildren, Ty Peavy and Victoria Percy; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express appreciation to St. Luke’s Hospice for their excellent care; and to special friends Donna White, Dorothy Hunter, Sara Conerly, Sheree Strickland, and Connie Barnes.
Pallbearers will be Tony Shell, Tyler Shell, Luke Harrington, Eric Jacobsen, Jordan McQueary, Jason McQueary, and Joey Harrington.
Mrs. Billie made everyone she knew feel loved and her generosity was only exceeded by her kindness.
She will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.