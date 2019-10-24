Clara L. Ray, 81, of Amite County passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.
Clara was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Magnolia to Francis H. Myers Sr. and Evia Howell Myers.
She graduated from McComb High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Nick L. Ray, and became a housewife and mother. Later in life she attended Hinds Junior College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Dental Science. She worked for many years as a dental assistant, with the longest time spent with the late Dr. Tom Stewart of Jackson. She was an active member of the Mississippi Dental Assistants Association, serving as president in 1980-81 and winning Dental Assistant of the Year in 1981. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for 60 years.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Nick L. Ray; her parents; and her brother, Francis H. Myers Jr.
She is survived by three children, Sheryl, Nicky and Charla; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Brittie Middleton, and sister-in-law, JoNell Myers, both of McComb; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
