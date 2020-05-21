Jessie Geraldine Newman Wall, 87, of Gillsburg, passed away peacefully May 19, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. today at William B. Wall Cemetery, located on Wall Street in Gillsburg, with Bro Victor Walsh officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Wall was born in Gillsburg on Dec. 2, 1932, to the late Jim Newman and the late Lena Mae McMillan Newman. She was an active member of Gillsburg Baptist Church. She and her husband were dairy farmers their entire married life. She was a homemaker, the devoted mother of 10, grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of 35.
She was chosen as the Enterprise-Journal Mother of the Year in 2008. She was dedicated to her family and remained very active all through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. She was loved by many and her home, Wall Street Inn, was always open to all, being well known for her big Sunday dinners. She was the glue that held our family together. She kept us strong leading by example.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 50 years, William B. “Billy” Wall Jr.; one sister, Helen Marie Reynolds; one son, Jed Hunter Wall; one daughter, Jan Iasigi; one grandson, Cody Iasigi; and one son-in-law, Hilton Morgan.
She is survived by five sons, Gerald Wall and Amy, Jamie Wall and Sandra, Jeffrey Wall and Kathy, Joey Wall and Lou Ann and John Wall and Lisa; three daughters, Brenda Jean Walsh and Greg, Gretel Morales and Janet Ford and Jack; one daughter-in-law, Debra Wall; 25 grandchildren, Christy Leuthauser and John, Catherine White and Robby, JayCey Wall, LeAnne Middleton and Stuart, Lacey Clayton and Dave, Becky Bates and Barrett, Brandi Bateman and Dwain, John Buford Walsh and Lacey, Jim Hunter Walsh, Brittany Bass and Josh, Tyler Wall and Kamry, Tara Johnson and Zach, Hunter Wall and Kim, Laurie Ann Winge and Matt, Joel Wall, Laney Wall, Lindey Wall, Jessie Morales and Brennon, Emily McMillan and Hardy, Ben Wall and Melissa, Bethany Deese and Kendall, Bradley Wall, Chase Iasigi and Rainey, Kandace Welch and Jonathan and Megan Bennett and Jeremy; 35 great-grandchildren, Hailey and Bodey Leuthauser, Caitlyn and Will White, Kyle Middleton, Emily, Sideny, Bailey Clayton, Alyvia and John David Bates, Bryce and BrookLynn Bateman, Blair, Will and Addison Walsh, JT, Mary-Alice and Grace Elynn Bass, Dylanee, and Karalee Johnson, Kylie Alford, Laken Wall, Parker and Layla Winge, Garren Baggett, Paxton and Jaxston Wall, Tatum Womack, Kenleigh and Rowdy Deese, John Cody Iasigi, Blayne and Jon Wyatt Welch, Tanner Raborn and Hayden Prather.
Pallbearers are her 10 grandsons, Ben Wall, Bradley Wall, Hunter Wall, JayCey Wall, Joel Wall, Tyler Wall, Chase Iasigi, Jim Hunter Walsh, John Buford Walsh and in memory of Cody Iasigi.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Wall’s memory to Gillsburg Baptist Church or the Old Gillsburg Baptist Church Restoration Fund.
