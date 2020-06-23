Betty Ruth Chapman, 74, of Summit passed from this life surrounded by her family on June 20, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Summit.
Visitation was 9 a.m. Monday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit until services there at 11, with the Rev. Dale Authement officiating. Burial followed in Reeves Cemetery in Summit.
She was born Nov. 21, 1945, and was the daughter of Elbridge Smith and Georgia Mae Ard Smith.
She was the type of person who if you ever met her, you would never forget her. She was a “people person.” She never met a stranger and she had a love for people and loved her life and lived it to the fullest. She always made a lasting impression on anyone she met. She enjoyed helping people and was a very generous person, to say the least. If she knew you were in need, she would do anything she could to help you. She loved her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends and cherished each moment spent with them. She made life fun. All in all, she just made people feel special.
In her earlier years, she drove a school bus for North Pike and worked in the cafeteria. In 1985, she and her husband became the proud owners of The Summit Pool Hall and worked there until August 2017 when she became aware of her illness. She made everyone who came into the bar feel welcome. She was an extraordinary woman and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 33 years, Leslie Chapman; a son, Bruce Chapman; a stepson, Gary Chapman and a sister, Sue Smith Cupstid.
She is survived by a son, Bryan Chapman of Summit; a daughter, Lesley Reeves (Scotty) of Summit; a sister, Mary Smith (Ronnie) of Jayess; a brother, Johnny Smith (Betty Sue) of Jayess; five grandchildren, Kristen Chapman, Brandi Brabham (Evan), Todd Chapman and Taylor Chapman and Shameka Boyd (Brent); six great-grandchildren, Sadie Mae Brabham, Brooklyn Brabham, Nathan Lee Chapman, Graceland Anne Chapman, Owen Chapman and Dean Chapman; two great-grandchildren on the way, Bailey Ann Brabham and Wrenlee Dale Chapman.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Hospice Compassus and Cynthia Marshall.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
