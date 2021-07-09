Gregory Dwayne Pigott, 53, of Sandy Hook, died July 1, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at First Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 6 Mount Bethel Loop Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Jesse Bridges officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Pigott was born Aug. 16, 1967. in Sandy Hook to the late B.J. Pigott and the late Lena Mae Weary Pigott.
