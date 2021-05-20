Flora Lewis, 70, of Tylertown died May 12, 2021, at Walthall General Hospital.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel. Visitation continues 1 p.m. Saturday until services there at 2 with the Rev. Wilbur Vaughn officiating. Burial will be in Magee Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis was born May 14, 1951.
