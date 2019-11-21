James Isaac Jr., 54, of McComb, died Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb. Services are noon Saturday at Summit First Baptist Church with Dr. Larry LeBlanc, pastor, and Elder Gregory Partman officiating. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Isaac was born June 28, 1965, in Amite County to Estella N. Isaac and the late J.S. Isaac.
He was chief of police for the Summit Police Department.
He was a 1983 graduate of Liberty High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1984 and was later affiliated with the Army Reserves, where he was promoted to the rank of master sergeant. He became police chief Dec. 8, 2015.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae Tobias-Isaac; his father; father-in-law, Rufus Tobias Sr.; sister-in-law, Jessie Lee Newcome; and brother-in-law, Willie Thomas.
Mr. Isaac is survived by his mother; three loving children, Tina Marie Tobias, James Lee Isaac III and Jason Jamal Isaac; two sisters, Shirley (Clarence) Johnson and Amy (Wayne) Patterson; three brothers, Paul (Linda) Isaac, Lonnie (Tresla) Isaac and Lester (Katina) Isaac; mother-in-law, Ella Mae Tobias; five grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives, church family and close friends, including Deacon Otis Smith and special administrative assistant Suzonne Perkins.
