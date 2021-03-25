Lyndell McGuffee Verdia, 90, of Covington, La., and formerly of McComb, was welcomed into the gates of Heaven on March 22, 2021, at Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Covington.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Rick Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Lyndell was born in Sartinville to Hardy McGuffee and Beatrice Boone McGuffee Rushing on Feb. 10, 1931.
Lyndell McGuffee Verdia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a one-of-a-kind woman who enjoyed being surrounded and spoiled by her family and she loved helping others. Lyndell was creative with her pretty punch art work, and loved to watch football.
She was married to her soulmate, Luis Verdia, for 53 years. Her family’s lives will forever be changed, and she will be missed by all.
Those preceding in death were her parents; her husband, Jose Luis Verdia; two brothers, Maxwell and Vernon McGuffee; a sister, Olyease Wingate; and a grandson, Troy Boyd.
Lyndell is survived by her brother, Alton McGuffee (Carolyn) of McComb; a son, Manuel Verdia (Priscilla) of Magnolia; and a daughter, Teresa Puffer (Danny) of Covington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Candy Verdia Cole (Jory), Brandy Brister Brown (Derek), Tyler Puffer (Marissa), Daniel Puffer Jr. (Catherine), Troy Travis and Brandy Puffer; 13 great-grandchildren, Logan Cole, Brooklyn Cole, Cole Brown, Hale Puffer, Vivienne Puffer, Dean Puffer, Louis Puffer, Charles Puffer, Frances Puffer, Clare Puffer, Star Puffer, Tyler Puffer and Mazy Abernathy; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Puffer, Daniel Puffer Jr., Derek Brown, Jory Cole, Logan Cole and Harold Samples.
